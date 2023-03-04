Summit Financial Group (SMMF) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Summit Financial Group said on February 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.16%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.78%, the lowest has been 1.89%, and the highest has been 4.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.76% Upside

As of March 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Summit Financial Group is $30.60. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 20.76% from its latest reported closing price of $25.34.

The projected annual revenue for Summit Financial Group is $144MM, an increase of 2.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 198 funds or institutions reporting positions in Summit Financial Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMMF is 0.05%, a decrease of 29.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.91% to 4,324K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 305K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 280K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 250K shares, representing an increase of 10.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMMF by 6.27% over the last quarter.

Summit Financial Group holds 240K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 259K shares, representing a decrease of 7.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMMF by 43.70% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 216K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares, representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMMF by 14.40% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 194K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMMF by 13.36% over the last quarter.

Summit Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $3.11 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates 43 banking locations.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.