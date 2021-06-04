Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.17

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.17 per share on the 30th of June. This means the annual payment is 2.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Summit Financial Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, prior to this announcement, Summit Financial Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 2.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 27%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Summit Financial Group Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

NasdaqGS:SMMF Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

It is great to see that Summit Financial Group has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2015, the first annual payment was US$0.32, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.68. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see Summit Financial Group has been growing its earnings per share at 14% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Summit Financial Group's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Summit Financial Group might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Summit Financial Group (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

