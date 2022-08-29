Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.20

Summit Financial Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SMMF) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 30th of September to $0.20, with investors receiving 11% more than last year's $0.18. This takes the annual payment to 2.5% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Summit Financial Group's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable.

Having paid out dividends for 7 years, Summit Financial Group has a good history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. While past data isn't a guarantee for the future, Summit Financial Group's latest earnings report puts its payout ratio at 19%, showing that the company can pay out its dividends comfortably.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 11.9%. The future payout ratio could be 18% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend. NasdaqGS:SMMF Historic Dividend August 29th 2022

Summit Financial Group Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2015, the annual payment back then was $0.32, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.72. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 12% per annum over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Summit Financial Group has been growing its earnings per share at 27% a year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like Summit Financial Group's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Summit Financial Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

