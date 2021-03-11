Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SMMF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that SMMF has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SMMF was $26.86, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.86 and a 99.26% increase over the 52 week low of $13.48.

SMMF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SMMF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.42. Zacks Investment Research reports SMMF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.78%, compared to an industry average of 10.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SMMF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

