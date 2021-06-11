Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SMMF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that SMMF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.49, the dividend yield is 2.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SMMF was $23.49, representing a -14.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.40 and a 66.24% increase over the 52 week low of $14.13.

SMMF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SMMF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.87. Zacks Investment Research reports SMMF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 25.31%, compared to an industry average of 25%.

