Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SMMF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.89, the dividend yield is 2.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SMMF was $26.89, representing a -3.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $28 and a 34.45% increase over the 52 week low of $20.

SMMF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SMMF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.31. Zacks Investment Research reports SMMF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 41.7%, compared to an industry average of 25.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the smmf Dividend History page.

