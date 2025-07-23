Summit Bank Reports Increase In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Summit Bank (SBKO.OB) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.33 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $2.70 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.

Summit Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.33 Mln. vs. $2.70 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.42 vs. $0.35 last year.

