Summit Bank Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Summit Bank (SBKO.OB) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.92 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $2.42 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.5% to $13.48 million from $12.09 million last year.

Summit Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.92 Mln. vs. $2.42 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue: $13.48 Mln vs. $12.09 Mln last year.

