Summi Holdings Sets December AGM to Shape Future

October 29, 2024 — 08:08 am EDT

Summi (Group) Holdings Limited (HK:0756) has released an update.

Summi (Group) Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting on December 16, 2024, where key resolutions include re-electing directors and authorizing share issuance. The meeting will consider financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2024, and appoint SFAI (HK) CPA Limited as the new auditor. This event could impact the company’s stock performance and attract the interest of investors.

