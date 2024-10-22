Summi Group Announces Board Composition and Roles

News & Insights

October 22, 2024 — 07:40 am EDT

Summi (Group) Holdings Limited (HK:0756) has released an update.

Summi (Group) Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, highlighting the roles and responsibilities of both executive and independent non-executive directors. The Board, chaired by Mr. Wu Liantao, oversees various committees including audit, remuneration, nomination, and investment and compliance, with specific members assigned to each committee to ensure effective governance.

