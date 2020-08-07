Summertime IPO Momentum Rolls on with ‘Healthy Pipeline’

As earnings season winds down, the summertime IPO momentum rolls on with a “healthy pipeline,” particularly in life sciences, enterprise software, e-commerce and SPACs, according to Jeff Thomas, senior vice president and head of Western U.S. Listings and Capital Markets at Nasdaq.

IPOs presented a viable option for companies looking to tap the public markets as volatility abated and the market rebounded from its lows in March, Thomas said in a recent interview with Mergermarket. Notably, Nasdaq came into the second half of 2020 with 69 IPOs, including the year’s largest IPO to date, Royalty Pharma (RPRX), outpacing the New York Stock Exchange.

Nelson Griggs, president of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, acknowledged that healthcare IPOs earlier this year helped establish a process to go public amid a pandemic.

“We saw healthcare IPOs get out, and what that established was a process to do these IPOs,” Griggs said during a recent interview on CNBC. “Once the process was ironed out, from testing the waters as well as a virtual roadshow, we saw some amazing deals, including Warner Music, ZoomInfo, Vroom, and they have done exceptionally well.”

As Nasdaq welcomes new public offerings, its namesake composite index has continued to climb, closing above 11,000 for the first time on Aug. 6. In the interview with Mergermarket, Thomas acknowledged that the actions by the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Treasury, injecting liquidity into the economy, have helped power the markets higher.

While Thomas expects exchanges to do well through earnings season, later this month, issuers may reassess their strategies as they “get a full look at what COVID did to the broader economy.”