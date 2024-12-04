Summerset Group Expands Retirement Portfolio Across New Zealand

Summerset Group Holdings Limited (DE:20S) has released an update.

Summerset Group Holdings Limited is expanding its presence in New Zealand by acquiring four new sites in high-demand areas including Auckland, Kāpiti Coast, Lower Hutt, and Blenheim. These acquisitions, which include both new villages and extensions of existing ones, are expected to cater to the growing demand for retirement living options in these regions. This strategic move reflects Summerset’s confidence in the appeal of its retirement lifestyle offerings.

