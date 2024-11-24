News & Insights

Summerset Group Appoints New CFO Margaret Warrington

November 24, 2024 — 03:48 pm EST

November 24, 2024

Summerset Group Holdings Limited (DE:20S) has released an update.

Summerset Group Holdings Limited has appointed Margaret Warrington as their new Chief Financial Officer, effective February 24, 2025. Warrington brings extensive financial expertise from her previous roles, including a tenure as CFO at EROAD and Statistics New Zealand. This strategic appointment comes ahead of Summerset’s full-year results announcement, signaling potential growth and stability for the retirement village operator.

For further insights into DE:20S stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

