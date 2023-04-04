Summer Road Trips May Get More Expensive As Gas Prices Likely To Rise

Kati Ryan, a digital nomad, thinks about gas prices every day. The full-time van lifer says the cost of gas informs where she lives, how she travels and how much she can afford to spend on a new experience. While she mostly stays in one (warm) place during the winter, summer is when she and most van lifers hit the road and explore new destinations.

But now Ryan, like many other road trippers and summer travelers, could face steeper prices at the pump starting as early as this week.

A surprise announcement by OPEC on Sunday, April 2, stated that the member countries would reduce crude oil output by 1.66 million barrels per day beginning in May. The news spurred oil prices to spike above $80 a barrel by the afternoon of April 3.

Higher costs at the pump are likely to continue as summer nears. The convergence of increased gas demand as people plan vacation travel, higher-priced seasonal-blend gas for summer use, and now the imminent reduction in crude oil output means that gas prices are almost certain to increase. By how much is still unknown.

How Higher Gas Prices Will Affect Travelers

For Ryan, higher gas prices have made her consider whether it’s more cost-effective to fly from California to visit family in Kentucky or to drive.

“I’m constantly making decisions based on how much gas is. Do I drive along the coast, spend more on gas, or take the highway and save money?” Ryan says. “With summer travel season coming up, budgeting for gas is a big priority.”

That’ll likely be the case for many travelers this summer.

Experts Predict A Jump At the Pump

Gas prices jumped roughly 6 cents per gallon from last week to April 3, according to AAA. Experts say the increases may keep coming.

“This announcement was a surprise to everyone,” says Andrew Gross, public relations manager for AAA. “It’s impossible to predict where prices end up. In the short term, we may see prices here pop by 8 to 12 cents per gallon.”

Tom Kloza, the global head of energy analysis at the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS), forecasts crude oil prices to rise by $10 to $15 per barrel—further boosting prices at the pump.

“This move probably pushes prices higher by an additional 10 to 15 cents per gallon,” Kloza says. “Today, the U.S. gas average is $3.50 per gallon. It will quickly move into the $3.60s, but it would take something unforeseen to drive prices to the $4 to $5 per gallon numbers seen during the second quarter of 2022.”

Gas prices on the West Coast might feel the sting more, though, and places where summer gas blends are more expensive, like Phoenix, may see $5 per gallon prices as soon as this weekend.

“The West Coast is always just one refinery incident away from above-$5 per gallon numbers,” Kloza says.

Strategies to Save Money at the Pump

While you can’t control the price of gas, there are some simple things you can do to minimize the pain you feel at the pump this summer.

Use Gas Apps to Locate Cheapest Gas Near You

Gas apps like Gas Buddy and WEX Connect are popular apps to help you identify the cheapest place near you to buy gas.

Check Google Maps and Waze to See the Cost Of Gas by Area

Popular smartphone maps like Google Maps and Waze have overlay options to show you how much gas costs in your area. The downside is that these apps aren’t always updated in real-time, so the price may differ when you get to the pump.

Use a Credit Card that Rewards You For Fueling Up

Credit cards that offer cash back at the pump are an excellent way to reclaim some of your money.

Enroll in a Free Rewards Program

Many gas stations, including Shell and BP, offer free rewards programs that will discount your gas price per gallon.

With Shell, members with gold status receive a 5-cent-per-gallon discount, which is automatically available for the first three months after signing up. After your three-month introductory period, you must fill up six times during the next three months to keep the gold status active.

