Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Seems To Be Using A Lot Of Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Summer Infant's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of October 2021, Summer Infant had US$35.5m of debt, up from US$32.8m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

How Healthy Is Summer Infant's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:SUMR Debt to Equity History December 6th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Summer Infant had liabilities of US$38.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$46.2m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$389.0k as well as receivables valued at US$34.4m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$49.9m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$22.9m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. After all, Summer Infant would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Weak interest cover of 0.85 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 9.3 hit our confidence in Summer Infant like a one-two punch to the gut. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. Even worse, Summer Infant saw its EBIT tank 80% over the last 12 months. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Summer Infant will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last two years, Summer Infant actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Our View

On the face of it, Summer Infant's EBIT growth rate left us tentative about the stock, and its level of total liabilities was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. But on the bright side, its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is a good sign, and makes us more optimistic. After considering the datapoints discussed, we think Summer Infant has too much debt. While some investors love that sort of risky play, it's certainly not our cup of tea. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 3 warning signs with Summer Infant (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

