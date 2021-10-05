Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Summer Infant:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.075 = US$3.4m ÷ (US$76m - US$31m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

Therefore, Summer Infant has an ROCE of 7.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Personal Products industry average of 18%.

NasdaqCM:SUMR Return on Capital Employed October 5th 2021

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Summer Infant has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that Summer Infant is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. Historically the company was generating losses but as we can see from the latest figures referenced above, they're now earning 7.5% on their capital employed. Additionally, the business is utilizing 33% less capital than it was five years ago, and taken at face value, that can mean the company needs less funds at work to get a return. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

Another thing to note, Summer Infant has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 41%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Key Takeaway

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Summer Infant has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 55% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Summer Infant does have some risks, we noticed 5 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

