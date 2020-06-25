Summer 2020 Is Funding Season for Open-Source Bitcoin Development

Nearly half a dozen companies have announced new grants for open-source bitcoin contributors and projects since the coronavirus crisis began, from exchanges such as Kraken and OKCoin to the Human Rights Foundation. Grants are generally around $150,000 each.

Now Wasabi Wallet-maker zkSNACKs Ltd announced on Thursday it is joining the cohort by donating 1 bitcoin to the HRFâs Bitcoin Development Fund.Â

The privacy startup released a statement, saying, âWe understand the concern for privacy in Bitcoinâs blockchain and how it can be used to surveil and oppress.â As such, the startup is keen to see this bitcoin used to fund privacy tech development.

âHopefully, HRFâs fund can inspire other organizations in the non-profit and academic space to support Bitcoin research and software development,â HRF executive Alex Gladstein said in a press statement.Â

Meanwhile, Jack Dorseyâs Square Crypto published an open call for designer grants â an anomaly among developer-focused grant programs.Â

âSquare Crypto hopes to jumpstart the bitcoin design community with at least half a dozen designer grants,â Square Crypto lead Steve Lee said in an email to CoinDesk. âProjects can span from user experience research to systems design to graphic design.â

Square Cryptoâs blog post also said multiple grants will go to those who âcontribute to a bitcoin design guide, an open-source project intended to simplify designing for bitcoin applications.â

The skunkworks unit within the publicly traded payments firm followed up with a teaser tweet on Thursday, saying: âWeâll announce more grants in the next month than we have in the last year.â

Square Crypto granted $100,000 to BTCPay Server last fall.

