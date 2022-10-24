US Markets
MYOV

Sumitovant Biopharma to buy Myovant for $27 per share

Ann Maria Shibu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd, along with parent Sumitomo Pharma Co Ltd 4506.T, has entered into a deal to purchase all shares of Myovant Sciences MYOV.N it does not already own for $27 per share, the companies said in a statement on Sunday.

Sumitovant currently owns about 52% of the outstanding shares in Myovant, according to the statement.

Myovant earlier this month rejected Sumitomo's proposal to acquire the remaining shares for $22.75 per share saying the bid significantly undervalued the U.S. drugmaker.

The new offer of $27 per share represents a premium of over 11% to Myovant's last close.

Most Popular