Sumitomo (TYO:8053) Price Target Increased by 15.03% to 3,045.27

The average one-year price target for Sumitomo (TYO:8053) has been revised to 3,045.27 / share. This is an increase of 15.03% from the prior estimate of 2,647.47 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,474.50 to a high of 3,675.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.16% from the latest reported closing price of 3,050.00 / share.

Sumitomo Maintains 3.90% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.90%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.71%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sumitomo. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8053 is 0.25%, a decrease of 5.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.44% to 101,307K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,810K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,645K shares, representing an increase of 88.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8053 by 892.31% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,601K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 956K shares, representing an increase of 88.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8053 by 875.28% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 6,834K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,845K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8053 by 0.94% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,982K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 789K shares, representing an increase of 86.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8053 by 800.04% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 3,786K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,837K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8053 by 1.77% over the last quarter.

