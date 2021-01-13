Sumitomo to close Singapore crude, fuel oil trading desk by April -sources

By Shu Zhang

SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Sumitomo Corporation plans to close by April its crude and fuel oil trading desks in Singapore and relocate these trading functions back to Tokyo headquarters, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The company will also exit its bunker fuel blending business in the city state, the largest bunkering port globally, they said.

The move comes after stricter emissions standards imposed by the International Maritime Organization starting 2020 made it tougher for bunker fuel blenders to compete.

"The company will withdraw... decides to size down our Singapore operation," one of the sources said, adding that market competitiveness and company strategy, among other factors, led to the decision.

Sumitomo Corp 8053.T was not immediately available for comment.

Sumitomo's Singapore unit Summit Energy & Resources Pte Ltd, previously known as Petro Summit, will continue its oil trading business until the end of March, and the transition will be completed in April, said the source.

The employees were verbally notified of the decision on Monday, said the source.

The company has two crude and fuel oil traders and six bunkering traders, both Japanese and local. The Japanese employees will likely relocate back to Japan, the sources said.

Summit Energy trades Australian and Middle East crude, blends and trades very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) for bunker sales.

The company plans to end a tank storage lease at Singapore's Oiltanking Seraya terminal of 180,000 cubic metres in capacity, according to the source, who was notified of the change.

Summit Energy will continue to trade iron ore. Sumitomo Singapore, a separate unit, will handle bunker fuel sales in Singapore together with Sumitomo Tokyo after the transaction is completed in April.

Oiltanking did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting By Shu Zhang in Singapore; Additional Reporting by Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo, editing by Louise Heavens Editing by Florence Tan)

((shu.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3549; Reuters Messaging: Twitter @shuzhang4))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.