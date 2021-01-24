World Markets

Sumitomo to book additional 30 bln yen impairment on Madagascar nickel project

Contributor
Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan's Sumitomo Corp said on Monday it will book an additional impairment loss of about 30 billion yen ($289 million) on its Ambatovy nickel project in Madagascar for the October-December quarter to reflect the revised output plan.

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Sumitomo Corp 8053.T said on Monday it will book an additional impairment loss of about 30 billion yen ($289 million) on its Ambatovy nickel project in Madagascar for the October-December quarter to reflect the revised output plan.

The Japanese trading house, which owns a 54.17% stake in the project, posted an impairment loss of 55 billion yen for the April-June quarter last year because of the suspension of the mine's operation amid the COVID-19 pandemic and its downward revision of nickel price outlook.

Sumitomo's annual net loss of 150 billion yen for the year to March 31, 2021, will remain unchanged, it said.

($1 = 103.7700 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4563-2761;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular