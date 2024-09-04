Is Sumitomo (SSUMY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Sumitomo (SSUMY). SSUMY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.03. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.02. Over the past year, SSUMY's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.61 and as low as 6.86, with a median of 8.56.

Investors should also note that SSUMY holds a PEG ratio of 0.47. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SSUMY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.76. Within the past year, SSUMY's PEG has been as high as 8.27 and as low as 0.16, with a median of 0.19.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. SSUMY has a P/S ratio of 0.62. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.19.

Finally, we should also recognize that SSUMY has a P/CF ratio of 7.38. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 15.09. SSUMY's P/CF has been as high as 11.18 and as low as 5.61, with a median of 6.83, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Sumitomo's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SSUMY is an impressive value stock right now.

Sumitomo Corp. (SSUMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

