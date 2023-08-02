Sumitomo (SSUMF) Price Target Increased by 18.47% to 22.18

The average one-year price target for Sumitomo (OTC:SSUMF) has been revised to 22.18 / share. This is an increase of 18.47% from the prior estimate of 18.72 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.76 to a high of 26.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.39% from the latest reported closing price of 21.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 391 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sumitomo. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSUMF is 0.23%, a decrease of 7.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.06% to 81,648K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 6,834K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,845K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSUMF by 0.94% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,982K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 789K shares, representing an increase of 86.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSUMF by 800.04% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 3,786K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,837K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSUMF by 1.77% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 3,628K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,348K shares, representing an increase of 7.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSUMF by 4.08% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,550K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 487K shares, representing an increase of 86.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSUMF by 764.82% over the last quarter.

