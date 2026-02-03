Sumitomo (SSUMF) Price Target Increased by 11.79% to 38.85

The average one-year price target for Sumitomo (OTCPK:SSUMF) has been revised to $38.85 / share. This is an increase of 11.79% from the prior estimate of $34.76 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $27.68 to a high of $49.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.19% from the latest reported closing price of $25.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sumitomo. This is an decrease of 49 owner(s) or 16.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSUMF is 0.21%, an increase of 7.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.08% to 92,622K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,829K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,715K shares , representing a decrease of 12.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSUMF by 13.66% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,220K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,343K shares , representing a decrease of 12.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSUMF by 10.98% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,085K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,966K shares , representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSUMF by 0.63% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 6,990K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,182K shares , representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSUMF by 2.08% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,711K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,690K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSUMF by 1.16% over the last quarter.

