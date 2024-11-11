Sumitomo Seika Reports Strong Six-Month Financial Performance

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd. (JP:4008) has released an update.

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd. reported a strong performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with a 6.2% increase in net sales to ¥73,975 million and a significant 29.8% rise in operating profit. The company also announced plans to acquire its treasury shares, which is reflected in the financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. This strategic move indicates a positive outlook for the company and its shareholders.

