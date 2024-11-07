Sumitomo Rubber Revises 2024 Profit Forecast

Sumitomo Rubber Industries (JP:5110) has released an update.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries has revised its financial forecast for 2024, anticipating a significant decrease in operating profit and profit attributable to owners due to the decision to cease production at Sumitomo Rubber USA. The company now expects operating profit to drop by 91.8% and profit attributable to owners by 97.6% compared to the previous forecast.

