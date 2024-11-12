Sumitomo Rubber Industries upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs upgraded Sumitomo Rubber Industries (SMTUF) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of 2,100 yen, up from 1,600 yen. The firm cites the company’s structural reforms in the U.S. for the upgrade.
