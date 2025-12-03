Sumitomo Rubber Industries To Acquire DUNLOP Trademark Rights In Malaysia, Singapore, And Brunei

(RTTNews) - Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. will formally acquire all exclusive rights to use the DUNLOP trademark for tires, tubes, and flaps in Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei, effective January 1, 2026. These rights were previously granted under a sub-licence to the Continental Tyre Malaysia group of companies. The agreement excludes aircraft and winter tires.

Following this acquisition, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. will begin operating its sales business under the DUNLOP brand in these regions starting January 1, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.