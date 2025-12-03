Markets

Sumitomo Rubber Industries To Acquire DUNLOP Trademark Rights In Malaysia, Singapore, And Brunei

December 03, 2025 — 01:09 am EST

(RTTNews) - Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. will formally acquire all exclusive rights to use the DUNLOP trademark for tires, tubes, and flaps in Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei, effective January 1, 2026. These rights were previously granted under a sub-licence to the Continental Tyre Malaysia group of companies. The agreement excludes aircraft and winter tires.

Following this acquisition, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. will begin operating its sales business under the DUNLOP brand in these regions starting January 1, 2026.

