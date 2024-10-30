News & Insights

Stocks

Sumitomo Pharma Streamlines Workforce with Retirement Program

October 30, 2024 — 12:53 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co (JP:4506) has released an update.

Sumitomo Pharma Co. has concluded its early retirement program aimed at business restructuring, receiving 604 applications against a target of approximately 700. The program will result in a streamlined workforce of around 2,000 employees and entails a financial impact of 5.4 billion yen, recorded as business structure improvement expenses. These expenses are not included in the current financial forecasts for the fiscal year.

For further insights into JP:4506 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DNPUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.