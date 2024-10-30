Sumitomo Pharma Streamlines Workforce with Retirement Program

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co (JP:4506) has released an update.

Sumitomo Pharma Co. has concluded its early retirement program aimed at business restructuring, receiving 604 applications against a target of approximately 700. The program will result in a streamlined workforce of around 2,000 employees and entails a financial impact of 5.4 billion yen, recorded as business structure improvement expenses. These expenses are not included in the current financial forecasts for the fiscal year.

