Sumitomo Mitsui Trust to invest $1.5 bln in Apollo funds -source

Contributor
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

TOKYO, July 7 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings 8309.T plans to invest $1.5 billion in funds run by Apollo Global Management APO.N, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The two will form a partnership that involves private equity, real estate and infrastructure, said the source, who declined to be identified as the matter is private.

The Nikkei business daily reported the partnership earlier on Thursday.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki Editing by Chris Reese)

