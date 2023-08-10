Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings (TYO:8309) Price Target Increased by 5.43% to 6,161.73

The average one-year price target for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings (TYO:8309) has been revised to 6,161.73 / share. This is an increase of 5.43% from the prior estimate of 5,844.60 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5,151.00 to a high of 7,350.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.56% from the latest reported closing price of 5,474.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8309 is 0.19%, a decrease of 2.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 32,912K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,759K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,761K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8309 by 0.94% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,768K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,749K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8309 by 8.12% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 1,997K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8309 by 1.83% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,738K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,766K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8309 by 4.86% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 1,068K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,002K shares, representing an increase of 6.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8309 by 12.13% over the last quarter.

