Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Increases Position in Sony Group Corporation (Each Representing One Share of Dollar Validated C (SONY)

Fintel reports that Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 84.51MM shares of Sony Group Corporation (Each Representing One Share of Dollar Validated C (SONY). This represents 6.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 79.32MM shares and 6.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.53% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.64% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sony Group Corporation (Each Representing One Share of Dollar Validated C is $120.66. The forecasts range from a low of $86.09 to a high of $167.02. The average price target represents an increase of 28.64% from its latest reported closing price of $93.80.

The projected annual revenue for Sony Group Corporation (Each Representing One Share of Dollar Validated C is $11,606,724MM, an increase of 8.07%. The projected annual EPS is $719.09, a decrease of 3.34%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1180 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sony Group Corporation (Each Representing One Share of Dollar Validated C. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.67%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SONY is 0.6016%, a decrease of 11.5024%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.30% to 222,348K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Primecap Management holds 25,247,868 shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,331,098 shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONY by 15.48% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,467,951 shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,233,592 shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONY by 10.52% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 13,848,745 shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,887,345 shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONY by 16.13% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 12,162,460 shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,051,760 shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONY by 10.18% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,196,948 shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,950,864 shares, representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONY by 10.86% over the last quarter.

Sony Group Background Information

Sony Group Corporation, commonly stylized as SONY, is a Japanese multinational conglomerate corporation headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan.

