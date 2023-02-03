Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Increases Position in Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

Fintel reports that Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.17MM shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB). This represents 6.26% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 11.92MM shares and 5.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.89% and an increase in total ownership of 0.86% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.21% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pacific Biosciences of California is $12.39. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 3.21% from its latest reported closing price of $12.00.

The projected annual revenue for Pacific Biosciences of California is $180MM, an increase of 31.68%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.37.

Fund Sentiment

There are 441 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pacific Biosciences of California. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 5.36%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PACB is 0.1643%, an increase of 93.3938%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.81% to 262,617K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 25,691,681 shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,692,494 shares, representing a decrease of 11.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PACB by 56.87% over the last quarter.

Jackson Square Partners holds 20,258,099 shares representing 7.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,762,042 shares, representing a decrease of 12.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PACB by 31.27% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 14,456,285 shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,078,988 shares, representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PACB by 141.30% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 14,391,962 shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,345,485 shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PACB by 43.35% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 11,696,488 shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,013,661 shares, representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PACB by 121.73% over the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. is empowering life scientists with highly accurate long-read sequencing. The company's innovative instruments are based on Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) Sequencing technology, which delivers a comprehensive view of genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenomes, enabling access to the full spectrum of genetic variation in any organism. Cited in thousands of peer-reviewed publications, PacBio® sequencing systems are in use by scientists around the world to drive discovery in human biomedical research, plant and animal sciences, and microbiology.

