Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Increases Position in Nomura Holdings (NMR)

Fintel reports that Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 200.52MM shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 176.18MM shares and 5.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.82% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.73% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nomura Holdings is $4.06. The forecasts range from a low of $3.19 to a high of $5.15. The average price target represents an increase of 0.73% from its latest reported closing price of $4.03.

The projected annual revenue for Nomura Holdings is $1,450,393MM, an increase of 7.88%. The projected annual EPS is $37.89, a decrease of 1.97%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 382 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nomura Holdings. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 5.91%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NMR is 0.0885%, a decrease of 7.4503%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.26% to 97,484K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,344,600 shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,607,600 shares, representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMR by 5.52% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 8,399,900 shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,069,900 shares, representing a decrease of 7.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMR by 3.22% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 7,414,800 shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 7,241,888 shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,327,288 shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMR by 5.74% over the last quarter.

EFV - iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF holds 6,292,300 shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,874,600 shares, representing an increase of 6.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMR by 7.22% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nomura Holdings, Inc. is a Japanese financial holding company and a principal member of the Nomura Group.

