Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Increases Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)

Fintel reports that Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 722.79MM shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG). This represents 5.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 711.85MM shares and 5.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.54% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.24% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is $7.38. The forecasts range from a low of $5.57 to a high of $9.10. The average price target represents an increase of 2.24% from its latest reported closing price of $7.22.

The projected annual revenue for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is $5,582,163MM, an increase of 26.41%. The projected annual EPS is $85.39.

Fund Sentiment

There are 667 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.06%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MUFG is 0.4041%, a decrease of 6.5275%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 934,612K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 159,931,816 shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 160,061,484 shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUFG by 7.05% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 89,325,878 shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88,212,170 shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUFG by 5.81% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 74,873,800 shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 62,793,200 shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,384,800 shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUFG by 6.17% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 40,053,924 shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,057,324 shares, representing an increase of 4.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUFG by 10.00% over the last quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Background Information

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Background Information

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. is a Japanese bank holding and financial services company headquartered in Chiyoda, Tokyo, Japan. MUFG holds assets of around US$3.1 trillion as of 2016 and is one of the "Three Great Houses" of the Mitsubishi Group alongside Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

