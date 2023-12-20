Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (SUTNY) Price Target Increased by 25.81% to 12.86

The average one-year price target for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:SUTNY) has been revised to 12.86 / share. This is an increase of 25.81% from the prior estimate of 10.22 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.53 to a high of 15.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 234.90% from the latest reported closing price of 3.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUTNY is 0.00%, an increase of 19.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.07% to 155K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,731K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,759K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUTNY by 1.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,840K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,805K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUTNY by 12.26% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 1,993K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,997K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUTNY by 1.22% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,760K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUTNY by 5.88% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 1,288K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,068K shares, representing an increase of 17.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUTNY by 3.27% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.