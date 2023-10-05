Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. - ADR (SUTNY) Price Target Increased by 39.55% to 10.23

The average one-year price target for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. - ADR (OTC:SUTNY) has been revised to 10.23 / share. This is an increase of 39.55% from the prior estimate of 7.33 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.25 to a high of 14.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 174.95% from the latest reported closing price of 3.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUTNY is 0.00%, a decrease of 95.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 50.42% to 160K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yousif Capital Management holds 65K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUTNY by 0.59% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 41K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Great Lakes Advisors holds 36K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing an increase of 13.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUTNY by 14.31% over the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUTNY by 37.56% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares.

