Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. - ADR (SUTNY) Price Target Decreased by 18.26% to 7.60

The average one-year price target for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. - ADR (OTC:SUTNY) has been revised to 7.60 / share. This is an decrease of 18.26% from the prior estimate of 9.30 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.87 to a high of 14.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 101.05% from the latest reported closing price of 3.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUTNY is 0.00%, a decrease of 92.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 65.54% to 111K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yousif Capital Management holds 63K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Great Lakes Advisors holds 31K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUTNY by 37.02% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.