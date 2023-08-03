News & Insights

Stocks
SUTNY

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. - ADR (SUTNY) Price Target Decreased by 18.26% to 7.60

August 03, 2023 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. - ADR (OTC:SUTNY) has been revised to 7.60 / share. This is an decrease of 18.26% from the prior estimate of 9.30 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.87 to a high of 14.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 101.05% from the latest reported closing price of 3.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUTNY is 0.00%, a decrease of 92.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 65.54% to 111K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SUTNY / Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Yousif Capital Management holds 63K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Great Lakes Advisors holds 31K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUTNY by 37.02% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SUTNY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.