Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Cuts Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG)

Fintel reports that Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 83.90MM shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 85.19MM shares and 6.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.52% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.84% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is $9.44. The forecasts range from a low of $7.03 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 8.84% from its latest reported closing price of $8.67.

The projected annual revenue for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is $3,823,380MM, an increase of 19.54%. The projected annual EPS is $576.31, an increase of 23.19%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 702 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.27%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SMFG is 0.3436%, an increase of 3.9565%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.45% to 210,895K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,285,593 shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,444,151 shares, representing an increase of 85.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMFG by 2,715.18% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 10,599,816 shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,482,362 shares, representing an increase of 10.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMFG by 6.61% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,651,098 shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,360,212 shares, representing an increase of 85.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMFG by 2,861.35% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 8,402,707 shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,579,449 shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMFG by 1.37% over the last quarter.

Cowen Investment Management holds 7,193,875 shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,915,600 shares, representing a decrease of 37.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMFG by 31.26% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Background Information

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services.

