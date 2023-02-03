Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Cuts Stake in Stratasys (SSYS)

Fintel reports that Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.68MM shares of Stratasys Ltd (SSYS). This represents 2.56% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 4.50MM shares and 6.87% of the company, a decrease in shares of 62.61% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.31% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.21% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stratasys is $18.55. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 22.21% from its latest reported closing price of $15.18.

The projected annual revenue for Stratasys is $669MM, an increase of 1.49%. The projected annual EPS is $0.20.

Fund Sentiment

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stratasys. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.83%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SSYS is 0.1679%, a decrease of 32.5119%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.22% to 51,741K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Primecap Management holds 3,420,699 shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,447,799 shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSYS by 17.41% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,620,325 shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,479,545 shares, representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSYS by 15.56% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 2,417,491 shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,007,049 shares, representing an increase of 16.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSYS by 1.01% over the last quarter.

POGRX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Growth Fund holds 1,831,599 shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,869,999 shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSYS by 25.36% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 1,759,357 shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,573,088 shares, representing an increase of 10.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSYS by 14.44% over the last quarter.

Stratasys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.