Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Cuts Stake in Pagerduty (PD)

Fintel reports that Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.36MM shares of Pagerduty Inc (PD). This represents 5.95% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 6.18MM shares and 7.18% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.23% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.23% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.56% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pagerduty is $32.29. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 0.56% from its latest reported closing price of $32.11.

The projected annual revenue for Pagerduty is $380MM, an increase of 9.04%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.03.

Fund Sentiment

There are 413 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pagerduty. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 5.49%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PD is 0.2209%, a decrease of 7.8638%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 104,245K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 10,097,244 shares representing 11.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,821,427 shares, representing a decrease of 7.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PD by 33.56% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 8,066,421 shares representing 8.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,319,627 shares, representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PD by 13.47% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 5,636,356 shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,682,214 shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PD by 1.05% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 4,369,503 shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,332,503 shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PD by 0.14% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,954,466 shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,654,272 shares, representing an increase of 7.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PD by 9.47% over the last quarter.

Pagerduty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PagerDuty, Inc. is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include GE, Cisco, Genentech, Electronic Arts, Cox Automotive, Netflix, Shopify, Zoom, DoorDash, Lululemon and more.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.