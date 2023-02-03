Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Cuts Stake in Organovo Holdings (ONVO)

Fintel reports that Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.45MM shares of Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO). This represents 5.21% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 0.48MM shares and 5.49% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.98% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.28% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Organovo Holdings. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.57%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ONVO is 0.0008%, a decrease of 14.4471%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.02% to 2,208K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 461,376 shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 464,426 shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONVO by 82.21% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 214,302 shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 274,867 shares, representing a decrease of 28.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONVO by 33.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 175,314 shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 162,161 shares, representing an increase of 7.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONVO by 30.52% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 174,266 shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 192,850 shares, representing a decrease of 10.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONVO by 40.56% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 119,887 shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 158,087 shares, representing a decrease of 31.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONVO by 4.99% over the last quarter.

Organovo Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Organovo is an early-stage biotechnology company that is developing and utilizing highly customized 3D human tissues as dynamic models of healthy and diseased human biology for drug development. The company's proprietary technology is being used to build functional 3D human tissues that mimic key aspects of native human tissue composition, architecture, function and disease. Organovo's advances include cell type-specific compartments, prevalent intercellular tight junctions, and the formation of microvascular structures. Management believes these attributes can enable critical complex, multicellular disease models that can be used to develop clinically effective drugs for selected therapeutic areas.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.