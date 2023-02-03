Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Cuts Stake in Invitae (NVTA)

Fintel reports that Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.26MM shares of Invitae Corp (NVTA). This represents 7.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 19.00MM shares and 8.39% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.17% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.29% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.75% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Invitae is $2.90. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 7.75% from its latest reported closing price of $2.69.

The projected annual revenue for Invitae is $528MM, an increase of 1.50%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.64.

Fund Sentiment

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invitae. This is a decrease of 59 owner(s) or 11.59%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NVTA is 0.0517%, an increase of 0.2100%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.76% to 215,841K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 27,072,844 shares representing 11.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,468,381 shares, representing a decrease of 12.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVTA by 16.47% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 18,675,068 shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,534,029 shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVTA by 66.48% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 17,275,351 shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,517,033 shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVTA by 3.81% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 8,402,035 shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,873,488 shares, representing a decrease of 17.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVTA by 0.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,117,048 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,770,166 shares, representing an increase of 4.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVTA by 10.48% over the last quarter.

Invitae Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

itae Corporation is a leading medical genetics company whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices.

