Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Cuts Stake in Cerus (CERS)

Fintel reports that Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.17MM shares of Cerus Corporation (CERS). This represents 4.04% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 11.53MM shares and 6.69% of the company, a decrease in shares of 37.80% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.65% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 165.69% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cerus is $8.87. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $12.08. The average price target represents an increase of 165.69% from its latest reported closing price of $3.34.

The projected annual revenue for Cerus is $186MM, an increase of 17.75%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.17.

Fund Sentiment

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cerus. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.05%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CERS is 0.1020%, a decrease of 18.7875%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.46% to 180,133K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 16,067,558 shares representing 9.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 15,863,384 shares representing 8.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,853,875 shares, representing a decrease of 6.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CERS by 18.65% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 11,551,603 shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,914,339 shares, representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CERS by 20.04% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 9,268,500 shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 9,212,700 shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,268,500 shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CERS by 24.51% over the last quarter.

Cerus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cerus Corporation is dedicated solely to safeguarding the world's blood supply and aims to become the preeminent global blood products company. Headquartered in Concord, California, the company develops and supplies vital technologies and pathogen-protected blood components to blood centers, hospitals, and ultimately patients who rely on safe blood. The INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets and plasma is available globally and remains the only pathogen reduction system with both CE mark and FDA approval for these two blood components. The INTERCEPT red blood cell system is under regulatory review in Europe, and in late-stage clinical development in the US. Also in the US, the INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation is approved for production of Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitated Fibrinogen Complex, a therapeutic product for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage, associated with fibrinogen deficiency.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

