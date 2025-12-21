Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (SUTNY) Price Target Decreased by 14.37% to 7.20

The average one-year price target for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SUTNY) has been revised to $7.20 / share. This is a decrease of 14.37% from the prior estimate of $8.41 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.65 to a high of $13.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.82% from the latest reported closing price of $4.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUTNY is 0.02%, an increase of 17.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.24% to 1,162K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Great Lakes Advisors holds 519K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 470K shares , representing an increase of 9.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUTNY by 55.78% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 382K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares , representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUTNY by 0.82% over the last quarter.

Nbc Securities holds 90K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUTNY by 1.36% over the last quarter.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA holds 90K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares , representing an increase of 18.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUTNY by 32.75% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 39K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares , representing a decrease of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUTNY by 2.48% over the last quarter.

