Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (SUTNY) Price Target Decreased by 13.97% to 5.66

The average one-year price target for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SUTNY) has been revised to $5.66 / share. This is a decrease of 13.97% from the prior estimate of $6.58 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$0.84 to a high of $11.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.05% from the latest reported closing price of $4.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 30.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUTNY is 0.02%, an increase of 2.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.62% to 1,120K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Great Lakes Advisors holds 560K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 519K shares , representing an increase of 7.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUTNY by 11.04% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 371K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares , representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUTNY by 0.48% over the last quarter.

Nbc Securities holds 90K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 55K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares , representing an increase of 29.36%.

Yousif Capital Management holds 30K shares. No change in the last quarter.

