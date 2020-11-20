Sumitomo Mitsui to buy majority stake in property manager Kenedix - Nikkei

Adds details on stake sale, background

TOKYO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co SUMFL.UL will buy a majority stake in Japanese property investor Kenedix Inc 4321.T through a pubic tender offer in a deal worth about 100 billion yen ($960 million), the Nikkei reported on Friday.

Sumitomo Mitsui, a leasing unit of Sumitomo Financial Group Inc 8316.T, is looking to expand its property business through the acquisition, the newspaper report said, without disclosing further details on the stake sale.

Kenedix has 2.5 trillion yen worth of assets under management, the largest among Japan's independent property funds, according to Nikkei.

The acquisition bid, which Nikkei says will be announced as early as Friday, comes shortly after Mitsubishi UFJ Lease 8593.T agreed to acquire smaller rival Hitachi Capital Corp 8586.T in September.

Sumitomo Mitsui Finance is half owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and the other half by Sumitomo Corp 8053.T.

($1 = 103.7600 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita and Chang-Ran Kim, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4520-1228;))

