Sumitomo Mitsui leasing unit to launch tender offer for Kenedix - Nikkei

Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co will announce plans on Friday to launch a tender offer bid for majority control of Japanese property investor Kenedix Inc in a deal valued at around 100 billion yen ($960 million), the Nikkei newspaper reported.

($1 = 103.7600 yen)

