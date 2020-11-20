Sumitomo Mitsui leasing unit to launch tender offer for Kenedix - Nikkei

TOKYO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co SUMFL.UL will announce plans on Friday to launch a tender offer bid for majority control of Japanese property investor Kenedix Inc 4321.T in a deal valued at around 100 billion yen ($960 million), the Nikkei newspaper reported.

($1 = 103.7600 yen)

