Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFNF) Price Target Increased by 12.38% to 37.14

The average one-year price target for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (OTCPK:SMFNF) has been revised to $37.14 / share. This is an increase of 12.38% from the prior estimate of $33.05 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $26.10 to a high of $47.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 41.66% from the latest reported closing price of $63.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group. This is an decrease of 84 owner(s) or 19.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMFNF is 0.61%, an increase of 9.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.43% to 359,299K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53,535K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,297K shares , representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMFNF by 0.63% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 33,299K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,323K shares , representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMFNF by 10.93% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 24,029K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,822K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMFNF by 0.80% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 15,190K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,958K shares , representing an increase of 21.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMFNF by 10.01% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 13,326K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,648K shares , representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMFNF by 2.61% over the last quarter.

