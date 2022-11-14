Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Tokyo (Symbol: SMFG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.21, changing hands as high as $6.45 per share. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Tokyo shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMFG's low point in its 52 week range is $5.385 per share, with $7.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.44.

